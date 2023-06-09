96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jana Kramer Is Pregnant & Expecting W/ Allan Russell

June 9, 2023 9:07AM CDT
Share
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant & Expecting W/ Allan Russell
Getty Images

Recently, Jana Kramer revealed she is expecting a baby with Allan Russell two weeks after announcing her engagement to the soccer player.  Kramer said, “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys. (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.”  She continued, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.”

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Lubbock

Recently Played

Amarillo SkyJason Aldean
2:23pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
2:20pm
One MargaritaLuke Bryan
2:16pm
Memory LaneOld Dominion
2:10pm
Boys Round HereBlake Shelton
2:07pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
5

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023