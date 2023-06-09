Jana Kramer Is Pregnant & Expecting W/ Allan Russell

Recently, Jana Kramer revealed she is expecting a baby with Allan Russell two weeks after announcing her engagement to the soccer player. Kramer said, “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys. (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.” She continued, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.”