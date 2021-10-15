Janora Brown on Nerves During Blind Auditions at The Voice McDreamy / McSteamy make her happy, broke her piggy bank to make her dream come true, the star point guard in high school, from Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice Janora Brown goes Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Singer From NBCs The Voice Janora Brown Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Janora Brown Killing Me Softly Lake City Lubbock Musician NBC North Carolina Sean Dillon Singer Songwriter teamariana TeamBlake TeamKelly TeamLegend Texas The Voice The Voice 2021 The Voice Blind Auditions Wingate