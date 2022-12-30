January 2023 Events
December 30, 2022 4:19AM CST
The new year is right around the corner! Need something fun to do to kick off 2023? Here are some ideas:
When: January 7 and 8:
What: Gun & Blade Show
Where: Lubbock Civic Center
When: January 13 and 14
What: Christ in the Arts/ Reborn
Where: Lubbock Civic Center Theater
When: January 13 and 14
What: USA Gymnastics/ Extreme Winter Classic
Where: Lubbock Civic Center
When: January 13 through 16
What: Martin Luther King Celebration
Where: Lubbock Civic Center
When: January 15
What: “Time to Rock” Tour 2023
Where: Lubbock Civic Center
When: January 22
What: Lubbock Bridal Showcase
Where: Lubbock Civic Center
When: January 26
What: United Way Annual Meeting
Where: Lubbock Civic Center
To purchase tickets, visit here.
More about: