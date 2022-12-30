January 2023 Events

The new year is right around the corner! Need something fun to do to kick off 2023? Here are some ideas:

When: January 7 and 8:

What: Gun & Blade Show

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

When: January 13 and 14

What: Christ in the Arts/ Reborn

Where: Lubbock Civic Center Theater

When: January 13 and 14

What: USA Gymnastics/ Extreme Winter Classic

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

When: January 13 through 16

What: Martin Luther King Celebration

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

When: January 15

What: “Time to Rock” Tour 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

When: January 22

What: Lubbock Bridal Showcase

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

When: January 26

What: United Way Annual Meeting

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

To purchase tickets, visit here.