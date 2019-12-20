January First Friday Art Trail
People in art gallery
This upcoming First Friday Art Trail will take place on Friday, January 3. Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, a program of LHUCA (The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center of the Arts), takes place in Lubbock’s downtown Cultural District between 6:00-9:00 pm, rain or shine.
This is the 184th First Friday Art Trail, a free, self-guided public art happening that has taken Lubbock to the forefront of the Texas art scene. This event brings together collectors, artists and the community for an evening of art, live music and fun. This month’s event will take place at the following venues:
Participating venues include LHUCA, Charles Adams Gallery, Charles Adams Studio Project, Bad Axe Raider, Bentley Arrow, Bo Tan Fine Art Studio and Gallery, Buddy Holly Center, Caviel Museum of African-American History, GlasseyAlley, Legacy Event Center, Sugar Brown’s Coffee and Two Docs Brewing Co.
This progressive art event is sure to delight visitors with a plethora of art experiences. Trail goers can grab a map and explore the trail on their own, or jump aboard one of five free First Friday Trolleys and ride to the galleries along the downtown route. For more information about the First Friday Art Trail visit ffat.org.
About LHUCA: The mission of LHUCA is to cultivate and celebrate all the arts by inspiring creativity and engaging with the community. We envision Lubbock and the South Plains as a community where the arts are widely valued and visible, where aspiring and practicing artists are supported, and where all residents have the opportunity to explore and develop their own artistic creativity. LHUCA offers several programs free to the community each month, including First Friday Art Trail, Art Lectures with Christian Conrad and Saturdays at LHUCA. Visit lhuca.org to learn more