Jason Aldean Announces 2019 ‘Ride All Night’ Tour

Saddle up, y’all!

Jason Aldean has just announced the tour dates for his 2019 Ride All Night tour and on the road with him will be Kane Brown and Carly Pearce. While the current dates don’t show a nod to the West Coast, I can’t imagine that a second leg to the tour won’t come around and I’m seriously willing to bet that Portland or at lease Seattle will be on that list. West Coast IS the best coast!

Tickets for this first leg go on sale January 25 through Live Nation.

April 12 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival *

April 28 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach*

May 3-4 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 9 — Evansville, Ind. @ The Ford Center

May 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 16 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 17 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 18 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest *

July 19-20 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 10 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

Aug. 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 — Wantagh, N.Y @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 7 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 14 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sept. 19 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

*Lineup may vary