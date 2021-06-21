      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean books three-night Las Vegas residency

Jun 21, 2021 @ 11:03am

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jason Aldean is heading to Las Vegas. 

The country superstar will close out the year with “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” a three-night residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM December 9, 10 and 11. Shows are slated to start at 9 p.m. 

“Can’t wait to see y’all!” the singer shares with fans on Twitter

Jason previously headlined the venue with his “Ride All Night Vegas” residency in 2019. 

“Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson will join the ACM Artist of the Decade as a supporting act. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Source: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani are ‘ecstatic’ for a summer wedding that involves Gwen’s sons
This summer, Luke Bryan wants you to stop chuggin' and start sippin'…in the pool
Kane Brown proclaims “I Can't Love You Anymore” in unreleased song
Brantley Gilbert joins forces with Toby Keith + Hardy to create “The Worst Country Song of All Time”
Ahead of Father's Day, Gabby Barrett shares the best advice her dad ever gave her
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On