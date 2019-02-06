Jason Aldean: Brother and Sister Meet By Kris Mason | Feb 6, 2019 @ 1:54 PM Jason Aldean’s son Memphis met his sister Navy for the first time. View this post on Instagram Meeting baby sis for the first time💕 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Feb 5, 2019 at 1:31pm PST 963KLLLAldeanBrittany AldeanBrotherJason AldeanKLLLKris MasonLubbockMeetMemphisNavyNew BabyNew BornSister SHARE RELATED CONTENT Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Jimmy Kimmel Live: Randy Houser “What Whiskey Does” Costco selling 24-pound cheese ‘Wedding Cake’ capable of feeding 150 guests Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Met His Sister Navy For the First Time Shot In The Dark Is A Real Crowd Pleaser