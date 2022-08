Jason Aldean shared a sweet message to celebrate his daughter, Kendyl’s, 15th birthday. Jason posted a picture on social media and said, “Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, coolest kid I know. Hard to believe you are 15 today.” He continued, “I’m so proud of you and the person you have become.” He added, “I’m not excited to start letting you drive me around. Lawd help us all.”