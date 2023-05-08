Jason Aldean dedicates “Tough Crowd” to fans

Jason Aldean has dropped a brand new song, “Tough Crowd.”

Composed by Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher, this anthemic number serves as a tribute to Jason’s diverse fanbase.

“This is just a song to me that talks about our fans…about us onstage getting a bird’s-eye view of our fans that come in all shapes and sizes and colors,” shares Jason. “It’s just really cool to look out and just see those people from all different walks of life come together for a show and have fun.”

“Tough Crowd” is the first new track Jason has released after his latest double album, Macon, Georgia.

A 15-time ACM Award winner, Jason is slated to perform at the upcoming 2023 ACM Awards. After which, he’ll kick off his Highway Desperado Tour on July 14 in Bethel, New York.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

