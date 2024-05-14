96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jason Aldean enlisted for Toby Keith tribute at ACM Awards

May 14, 2024 10:45AM CDT
Share
ABC

Toby Keith will be honored with a special tribute at the ACM Awards, courtesy of Jason Aldean.

Jason will perform his rendition of the late icon’s 1993 hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Honored to pay tribute to my friend, the one and only @tobykeith with a special performance of ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ at the @ACMawards. Join me as we celebrate his legacy and the mark he left on country music,” Jason shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his multidecade career, Toby scored 14 ACM Award trophies, including two for the coveted Entertainer of the Year in 2002 and 2004.

Other country stars on the performance bill include Kane BrownJelly RollCody JohnsonMiranda LambertPost MaloneParker McCollumThomas RhettChris StapletonLainey WilsonReba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton and Nate Smith.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall OffJoe Nichols
6:58pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:54pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
6:51pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
3

Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking
4

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
5

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students