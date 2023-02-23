Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album

Jason Aldean has shared with fans that he’s started recording his new album. He shared a photo of himself in studio and wrote, “Today was the first day of recording the new album. Always a blast when we start making new music together. Love all these guys who have played on pretty much everything with me since the beginning.” This will be the singer’s 11th studio album. Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour will kick off in July.

Who would you like to see Jason collab with for this project?