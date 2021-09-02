      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean honors 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Sep 2, 2021 @ 2:49pm

Joseph Llanes

Jason Aldean is speaking out about the 13 soldiers who were recently killed in Afghanistan. The Georgia native posted a touching tribute on his Instagram, sharing the soldiers’ photos and names, backed by a performance of his song “Drink One for Me.”

“Coming from a Military family, it’s been tough to find the words to express how I feel for what’s happened in Afghanistan,” Jason said. “It’s heartbreaking and unforgivable. We appreciate your service and thank you all for your sacrifice.”

“Drink One for Me” is from Jason’s fifth studio album, Night Train. The record was released in 2012.

Jason is back at radio with “If I Didn’t Love You,” his duet with Carrie Underwood. A video for the song will be released on September 8.

