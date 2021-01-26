      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean hosting livestream to celebrate Wolf Moon Bourbon

Jan 26, 2021 @ 4:00pm

ABCJason Aldean is raising a glass to his Wolf Moon Bourbon.

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the libation he co-created with Florida Georgia Line with a virtual event that includes a 30-minute, stripped down set from the singer himself, marking his first live performance in nearly a year.

In addition to the performance, fans drinking Wolf Moon during the interactive livestream may appear on-screen. A limited number of fans will also be randomly selected for a VIP experience that includes a chat session with Jason after the show. 

Wolf Moon Bourbon on the Rocks streams on January 28, the same night as the first full moon of the year, on VYE at 9 p.m. ET.  Tickets are free to reserve. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Garth Brooks thanks Lady Gaga for loaning him her glam squad on Inauguration Day
Jason Aldean + wife Brittany had a five-hour trip to the ER, but everything turned out okay
Shania Twain recounts memories of the best shows she watched during her Las Vegas residency
Big 12 Baseball Schedule Announced
Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 01-22-21
Recent JMM Podcasts