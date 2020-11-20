      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean, Lady A + Thomas Rhett sign on for 'St. Jude Gifts That Give' auction

Nov 20, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Courtesy of ALSACJason Aldean, Lady A and Thomas Rhett are all auctioning off one-of-a-kind fan experiences to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this holiday season.

Now through December 3, you can bid on unforgettable moments with the stars, such as a pre-show dinner with Thomas, a backstage champagne toast with the band mates of Lady A, and dinner with Jason and his wife, Brittany, at the singer’s E3 Chophouse steakhouse in Nashville.

Other offerings include a Zoom book club chat with Thomas’ wife, Lauren Akins, who released her memoir this year.

Chrissy Metz is also auctioning off a Zoom meet-and-greet that comes with a virtual concert ticket and more goodies, and actor Kristen Bell — who voices Princess Anna in Frozen — is offering personalized holiday audio messages for children.

Proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s lifesaving mission and the fight to end childhood cancer. Visit St. Jude’s website to place a bid or learn more.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

