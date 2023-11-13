96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice + more join Kid Rock for Rock The Country festival

November 13, 2023 10:00AM CST
ABC

Some of country music’s biggest stars are teaming up with Kid Rock for Rock The Country.

The 2024 festival will hit seven small towns across the U.S. for a total of 14 shows. It’ll kick off in Gonzales, Louisiana, on April 5 and April 6 before stopping in Ashland, Kentucky; Rome, Georgia; Mobile, Alabama; and other cities. The concluding shows will be on July 26 and July 27 in Anderson, South Carolina.

Artists on the performance bill include Kid Rock, Jason AldeanMiranda Lambert, Lee BriceBrantley GilbertTravis Tritt, Randy HouserBig & Rich featuring Gretchen WilsonElvie Shane and Warren Zeiders. The exact lineup varies based on cities and dates.

“Nobody knows how to party like small-town America. I’m hitting the road and raising hell with Jason Aldean and some other rowdy friends,” Kid shares in a promotional video. “Rock The Country is for the people who work hard and love America.”

To sign up for the November 16 presale and for the full lineup and schedule, visit rockthecountry.com.

