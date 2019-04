On the third and final day of Stagecoach, things got wild! From Jason Aldean to Diplo bringing out Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Sam Hunt & Cam, safe to say these are one of a kind performances that make Stagecoach the unique experience it is famous for. Here are some of our favorite pics from the last day of Stagecoach.

That was a LOT of fun in the desert. Now where can we get this neon hat?