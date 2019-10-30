Jason Aldean performing free show in Nashville tonight

Broken BowJason Aldean is ready to rock Music City.

The “You Make It Easy” hit maker revealed on social media today that he’ll be performing a free show at his venue, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, on Broadway in downtown Nashville tonight.

The performance will be filmed, but Jason did not specify what it’ll be filmed for. Attendees will gain entrance on a first-come first-served basis, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. CT and the show starting at 7 p.m.

“We’re playing a free show TONIGHT in downtown Nashville at @JasonAldeans Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Filming will be in session!” Jason writes on Twitter, alongside a photo of the exterior of his bar.

The country superstar will release his ninth studio album, 9, on November 22. The lead single “We Back” is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.