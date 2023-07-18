96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jason Aldean says “Try That In A Small Town” accusations are “not only meritless, but dangerous”

July 18, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean says online accusations his “Try That In A Small Town” video is “pro-lynching” are “not only meritless, but dangerous.” 

The video shows the Georgia native performing the song in front of a courthouse with an American flag at the entrance, intercut with news footage of a burning flag, protesters clashing with police and a convenience store robbery. 

CMT has pulled the video after running it for three days, according to Billboard

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it,” Jason responds, “and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

You can read his full statement on Facebook

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:38pm
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:38pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:35pm
Looking For YouChris Young
6:28pm
Dont BlinkKenny Chesney
6:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country
5

Critterfest 2023