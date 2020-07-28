      Breaking News
Charlie Daniels Passes Away at the Age of 83

Jason Aldean to perform “Got What I Got” on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ tonight

Jul 28, 2020 @ 2:00pm

ABC/Eric GebhartJason Aldean is taking his new single to Late Night. 

The ACM Artist of the Decade will perform “Got What I Got” on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight with a virtual performance outside of his Nashville-area home.

The track is featured on the hitmaker’s most recent album, 9, which became Jason’s sixth consecutive album to reach the number-one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart following its 2019 release. 

Jason debuted the “Got What I Got” music video — which features his wife Brittany and the couple’s two young children, daughter Navy and son Memphis — during the online CMA Summer Stay-Cay event earlier this month.

“Got What I Got” is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.  

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts