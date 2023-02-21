96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jason Aldean’s busy working on album #11

February 21, 2023 12:54PM CST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean‘s back in the studio working on the follow-up to his Macon, Georgia double album.

“Today was the first day of recording the new album,” he shared on Monday. “Always a blast when we start making new music together.”

“Love all these guys who have played on pretty much everything with me since the beginning,” he continued. “Album #11 Let’s f***in GET IT!!!!!!!”

The “That’s What Tequila Does” hitmaker also included a series of photos from the session, showing him in the vocal booth, sitting at the sound board and listening to playback. 

This summer, Jason heads out on the Highway Desperado Tour, with Mitchell Tenpenny opening.

