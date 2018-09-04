Jason Fry – Knife Maker Talks About his Forged in Fire Appearance
By Sean Dillon
|
Sep 4, 2018 @ 8:33 AM

Jason Fry joined Jeff Mudflap & the Gang to preview his appearance on Forged in Fire tonight on the History Channel 8 P.M. Central

Forged in Fire brings four bladesmiths together in head to head competition to make knives in their signature styles. The smiths face difficult challenges using a variety of unusual and recycled materials. Two finalists return to their home forges to make iconic weapons from history. Following stringent tests, the winner is awarded a $10,000 prize.

Mr. Fry is the president of the Texas Knifemaker’s Guild, a statewide organization with over 200 members. He has been making knives for over ten years, and is a voting member of the national Knifemakers’ Guild.

