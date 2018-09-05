Jason Fry Returns from Forged in Fire & Brings Some Blades By Sean Dillon | Sep 5, 2018 @ 8:29 AM Jason Fry from Wolfforth came into the KLLL studios and brought knifes he built. Jason was on the History Channel show Forged in Fire, coming out in 2nd place. Way to go Jason! 963KLLLForged in FireHistory ChannelJason FryKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th This Year The Maize Salutes Our Veterans Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Burt Reynolds Dead At 82