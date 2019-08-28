Jason Momoa Gets Stuck In Vancouver Elevator For At Least Two Hours
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Jason Momoa speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jason Momoa is a warrior not a worrier even in the most stressful situations.
The actor got stuck in a Vancouver elevator for at least two hours with five other people and his dog.
They passed the time by drinking beer and eating candy.
Momoa even tried to break free with his fellow captors.
What would you have done?