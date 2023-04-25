96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia

April 25, 2023 2:35PM CDT
Jaylee Gandy from Idalou stopped by again to promote her new single “Down the Road” which is the official 2023 KLLL graduation song for the Hub City.

Last time she came to the station for her single “Hand Me Downs” she was challenged by Jeff Scott to Friends Trivia.

Let’s put it this way, Jaylee and Colleen destroyed Jeff… We tried to stop the match early for his sake, but he kept getting beat thinking he could make a comeback. Don’t call it a comeback Jeff. See you soon Jaylee for another challenge!

 

