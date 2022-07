Jaylee Gandy Joins Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang

Her name is Jaylee Gandy, 17 year-old singer/songwriter born and raised in Lubbock, TX.

She’s excited to share her first ever single “Hand Me Downs” released on KLLL this morning!

She wrote this song about growing up in Lubbock, and everything she’s gotten from everyone… Listen to the song below!