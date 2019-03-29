Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang talk to Texas Tech Football head coach Matt Wells By Sean Dillon | Mar 29, 2019 @ 9:23 AM <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 963KLLLKLLLLubbockMatt WellsTexas Tech Football SHARE RELATED CONTENT Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Josh Abbott Band with Mike Ryan April 6th Cody Johnson & Friends