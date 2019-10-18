Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang try to win Tailgater of the Game Again…

Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang is on a mission, a mission to win the Carpet World Tailgater of the Game. As hard as they try, they just come up >< short. So Mudflap went all out this week in an effort to “Let it Go”.

Just let it go Mudflap…

Melinda was terrified walking in the studio… pic.twitter.com/FLI7ujYFUg — KLLL (@963KLLL) October 18, 2019

I think the smoke was WAY too much…

But they deserve to be Tailgater of the Game! Who else has frozen treats and a smoke machine? ONLY Jeff , Mudflap & the Gang!