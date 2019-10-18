      Weather Alert

Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang try to win Tailgater of the Game Again…

Oct 18, 2019 @ 8:34am

Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang is on a mission, a mission to win the Carpet World Tailgater of the Game. As hard as they try, they just come up >< short. So Mudflap went all out this week in an effort to “Let it Go”.

Just let it go Mudflap…

I think the smoke was WAY too much…

But they deserve to be Tailgater of the Game! Who else has frozen treats and a smoke machine? ONLY Jeff , Mudflap & the Gang!

TAGS
963KLLL Carpet Tech Jeff Mudflap & the Gang KLLL Lubbock Tailgater of the Game
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts