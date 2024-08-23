Jeffrey Maciejewski & Jeremy Martin Win 5th Annual Flatlander Benefitting CASA of the South Plains, Presented by Capra Bank

CASA of the South Plains is honored to have partnered with Flatland Freight for their 5th annual Flatlander, presented by Capra Bank. This golf tournament is a unique competitive golf tournament benefitting local children in foster care. The Flatlander is a men’s partnership with a bracket match play format not found anywhere else in the Hub City area. This year a total of 88 teams played in nine brackets. Maciejewski and Martin, sponsored by Putt N Turf, won the talent-rich Championship Bracket, finally defeating Mason Couch and Preston Defriend 2 up after a grueling 10-hour match that took the full 36 holes to determine the winner.

CASA is overcome with gratitude for the community’s support and how great of a turnout the 5th Annual Flatlander was! Capra Bank was the Title Sponsor for this elite tournament and shared that they are always looking for ways to elevate and improve the communities they are a part of. Because of their involvement, CASA will be able to serve more children in foster care across the South Plains! There were many other wonderful businesses and individuals who sponsored or participated in the tournament, and CASA is very grateful for such a great turnout. Each and every sponsor joined CASA at the Flatlander this past weekend with a goal to serve more children across the South Plains!

“There are children in our community, at this very moment, who are waiting for a CASA Volunteer,” said Jaclyn Morris, Chief Executive Officer of CASA of the South Plains. “The Flatlander has been a great way for the people of the South Plains to be a part of helping the children that need them!”

Proceeds from the Flatlander go directly to providing support for children in the South Plains who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and are now in foster care. Today there are approximately 400 children in our community that still need the gift of a CASA Volunteer, and The Flatlander helps ensure that CASA of the South Plains is able to serve more of these vulnerable children.

The Flatlander’s Final Results

Championship Bracket: Jeffrey Maciejewski/Jeremy Martin won 2 Up over Mason Couch/Preston Defriend (36 hole match).

President’s Bracket: Matt DeKraker/Josh Valencia won 8 & 7 over Tyler Dehay/Cameron Welch (36 hole match).

1st Bracket: Trent Phillips/Miles Seybert won 2 Up over John Carson/Shon Ross

2nd Bracket: Jason Grisham/Michael White won 4 & 3 over Bryan Howard/Chad Tarver

3rd Bracket: Grahm Cooper/Zach West won 5 & 3 over Prentice Bailey III/Clay Pickering

4th Bracket: Aaron Waldrip/Cole Wisenhunt won 9 & 8 over David Maupin/Derrick Merchant

5th Bracket: Ryan Arbogast/Connor Dean won 6 & 5 over Stephen Alberts/Zane Moore

6th Bracket: Jonathan Dudley/Steven Martinez won 2 & 1 over Wade Davenport/Pierce Thomas

7th Bracket: Chris Sharp/Blake Swanner won 3 & 2 over Ryan Curry/George Kirkland

8th Bracket: Randy Buchanan/Jeremy Salinas won 6 & 5 over David McGhehee/Reese Rogers

9th Bracket: Justin Guffey/Ty Guffey won 1 Up after 19 over Chris Cranford/Jake Owens

Thank You to our Event Sponsors:

Capra Bank, Panhandle Deli Solutions, Certified Used Cars by Pollard, Southwest Bank, Blue Sky by Texas Tech, Kincaid Roofing & Remodeling, TXP Capital, Kirby-Smith Machinery, Water Diversion Services, Next Step Trailers & Repair, Lubbock Abstract & Title Co., Great Plains Distributors, LP, ALLIANCE Credit Union, Alliance Energy, Wesco Anixter, Basin Logistics, Blackjack Motorcars, Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert & Moss, LLP, Bruckner’s Truck Sales Flatland Freight, Flatland Oilfield, Flatland Well Service, FUSED Graphics Group, LBK Roofing, M.E.P. Services, M.R.C. Pumps, Law Office of Nick L. Olguin, Putt n Turf, Rattlesnake Oil Services, Synergy Health, Well-Being, Texas Power Suppliers, Inc., Western Bank, Wyatt Pump, and Z-Tech Spray Foam Insulation

For more information about volunteering or partnering with CASA, please contact Stacy Kelley, Senior Development Director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at [email protected].

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

387 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2023. 205 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 6,791 hours in 2023, saving county taxpayers $373,505 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 121 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2023.*CASA 2023 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

