Jelly Roll adds new dates + openers to Beautifully Broken Tour

June 26, 2024
Jelly Roll‘s giving you more chances to see him live on his Beautifully Broken Tour.

More dates have been added to the singer’s upcoming headlining trek, and new cities include Charlottesville, Cincinnati, Lexington, Oklahoma City, Houston and Austin.

ERNEST, Shaboozey and up-and-comer Allie Colleen will join Warren Zeiders and newcomer Alexandra Kay as openers on select dates.

Jelly’s Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps Nov. 23 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tickets for Jelly’s newly announced dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For presale registration and a full list of shows, head to jellyroll615.com.

Jelly’s currently in the top 30 of the country charts with “I Am Not Okay,” the lead single off his forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up.

