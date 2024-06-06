Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey

During a Podcast, Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, open up about their journey toward expanding their family. Jelly Roll said, “My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college.”

Bunnie XO said, We had planned on doing this privately but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open. And with all odds stacked against us, it’s already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family.”

Jelly Roll is already a father to daughter Bailee and his son Noah. Both kids are from previous relationships.