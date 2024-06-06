96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey

June 6, 2024 10:19AM CDT
Share
Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
Getty Images

During a Podcast, Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, open up about their journey toward expanding their family.  Jelly Roll said, “My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college.”

Bunnie XO said, We had planned on doing this privately but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open. And with all odds stacked against us, it’s already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family.”

Jelly Roll is already a father to daughter Bailee and his son Noah. Both kids are from previous relationships.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Hang Tight HoneyLainey Wilson
12:56pm
Somethin Bout A TruckKip Moore
12:53pm
We RideBryan Martin
12:45pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
12:42pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
12:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

West Texas Mourns the Loss of Music Icon Don Caldwell at 79
2

Jodie Whittaker Reveals the Challenges of 'Time'
3

George Eshleman's Journey: From Appalachian Trail to ‘The Keeper’
4

Shania Twain Has 'A Lot Of' Emotional And Physical Scars
5

Vinnie Politan Discusses New Season of "Accomplice to Murder"