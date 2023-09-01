96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll + Bunnie XO renew their wedding vows

September 1, 2023 4:20PM CDT
Share
ABC

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, returned to Las Vegas recently to renew their wedding vows.

The country star shared footage of the special moment on TikTok on August 31. 

“7 years ago we stumbled into this little chapel in Vegas black out drunk,” Jelly writes via an onscreen caption as Bunny walks out in her white wedding dress to meet her husband, decked out in a red suit. “My only regret was never seeing her in a dress,” he continues as the couple shares a kiss in the clip.

“7 years to the date — in the same chapel — we renewed our vows,” Jelly added alongside a tear face emoji.

Jelly’s currently on country radio with his duet with Lainey Wilson“Save Me.” It follows his latest #1 hit, “Need A Favor.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Written In The SandOld Dominion
8:57pm
West Texas Is The Best TexasThe Panhandlers
8:53pm
Til My Last DayJustin Moore
8:50pm
Huntin Fishin And Lovin EverydayLuke Bryan
8:45pm
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
8:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

From Cobra Kai to Culinary Adventures: Inside Dan Ahdoot's Journey
3

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
4

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
5

Radio Challenges & Insights: Rick Springfield Speaks Out