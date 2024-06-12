96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll dedicates “I Am Not Okay” to “everyone going through something”

June 12, 2024 12:12PM CDT
Courtesy of Stoney Creek/Broken Bow Records Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Jelly Roll‘s new single, “I Am Not Okay,” has arrived.

The emotional number, which Jelly co-wrote, chronicles one’s sentiments on life and their seemingly insurmountable struggles.

“I am not okay/ I’m barely getting by/ Losing track of days/ And losing sleep at night/ I am not okay/ I’m hanging on the rails/ So if I say I’m fine/ Just know I’ve learned to hide it well,” Jelly sings in the opening verse over acoustic guitar strums.

“I know I can’t be the only one/ Who’s holding on for dear life/ But God knows, I know/ When it’s all said and done/ I’m not okay/ But it’s all gonna be alright/ It’s not okay/ But we’re all gonna be alright,” he proclaims in the midtempo chorus.

“‘I Am Not Okay’ is out now,” Jelly shares on Instagram. “For everyone going through something—it’s okay to not be okay, but its all gonna be alright!”

“I Am Not Okay” follows the chart-topping singles “Halfway to Hell,” “Need a Favor” and the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Save Me.”  It’s also the lead single off Jelly’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

Jelly’s headlining Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to jellyroll615.com.

