Jelly Roll, Jackson Dean, Priscilla Block + more named to 2023 CRS New Faces class

December 12, 2022 1:00PM CST
ABC

Jelly Roll, Jackson Dean, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray and Nate Smith have been named the newest class of the Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces program.

The five promising up-and-comers will perform during the New Faces of Country Music show lineup at the 2023 Country Radio Seminar next March. The show is a cornerstone event of CRS, spotlighting new artists making major waves within the genre. Alumni of the program include Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

CRS is a multiday event held in Nashville, bringing together radio and music industry professionals for a variety of panels, workshops and performances. The New Faces of Country Music show has been a staple of the event since 1970.

CRS will take place Monday, March 13, through Wednesday, March 15. Registration is open now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

