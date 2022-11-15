Jelly Roll, Jackson Dean, Priscilla Block + more nominated to the 2023 class of CRS New Faces

ABC

Jelly Roll, Jackson Dean and Priscilla Block have been named as nominees for the Country Radio Seminar’s latest New Faces class, Billboard reports.

The New Faces program, which showcases up-and-comers in its New Faces of Country Music show, typically offers five slots to new artists. Elvie Shane, Ernest, Callista Clark, Frank Ray and Nate Smith are all nominated for the upcoming class.

Voting for final inclusion in the showcase will be open November 28 through December 2 at CRS’ website.

The New Faces of Country Music show will take place during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, which is set for March 15 at the city’s Omni Hotel.

The New Faces of Country Music show dates back to 1970 and has historically been a launch pad for a bevvy of stars in the country genre. New Faces alumni include Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

