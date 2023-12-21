Get ready to usher in 2024 with Jelly Roll.

Jelly is set to take the stage on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He’ll perform a medley of his hits and be joined by singer/songwriter, Jessie Murph, whom he recently teamed with on “Wild Ones.”

The star-studded lineup also includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion, pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter and Amapiano pop/R&B sensation Tyla.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Jelly Roll joins ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.