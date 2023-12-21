96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll joins ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

December 21, 2023 1:15PM CST
Share
Disney/Tony Behar

Get ready to usher in 2024 with Jelly Roll.

Jelly is set to take the stage on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He’ll perform a medley of his hits and be joined by singer/songwriter, Jessie Murph, whom he recently teamed with on “Wild Ones.”

The star-studded lineup also includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion, pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter and Amapiano pop/R&B sensation Tyla.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Jelly Roll joins ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
6:41pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:38pm
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been UnderShania Twain
6:34pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:31pm
Rodeo ManGarth Brooks & Ronnie Dunn
6:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
2

TV's Evolution Unveiled: Inside 'Pandora’s Box' with Peter Biskind
3

Caprock Classic 64th Annual Basketball Tournament
4

Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll for 12/08/23
5

Riding the 'Joyride' Wave: Karina Rykman