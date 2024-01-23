96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson + HARDY to headline 2024 Faster Horses Festival

January 23, 2024 10:00AM CST
Share
Disney/Tony Behar

Jelly RollLainey Wilson and HARDY have been tapped as headliners for the 2024 Faster Horses Festival.

Slated for July 19-21 in Brooklyn, Michigan, the festival’s Main Stage will also feature performances from Old DominionCody JohnsonTyler HubbardRiley GreenJackson DeanERNESTSawyer BrownAshley CookeTigirlily GoldZach TopAlexandra KayShane Smith & The Saints and DJ Rod Youree

Additionally, up-and-comers Jake WorthingtonAvery AnnaJosh RossAnne WilsonTanner AdellStephen Wilson Jr.Graham BarhamAnnie BoskoAidan CanfieldJade EaglesonHunterGirlSamantha McKaigeMeg McReeAustin Williams and Sadie Bass will perform on the Next From Nashville stage.

You can get your three-day festival and camping passes starting February 9 at 10 a.m. ET at FasterHorsesFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
6:57pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:54pm
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Feat. Morgan Wallen
6:47pm
Take My NameParmalee
6:45pm
I Hope You DanceLee Ann Womack
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed
2

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
3

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
4

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
5

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations