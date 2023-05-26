96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction

May 26, 2023 9:31AM CDT
Share
Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
Live Nation

Jelly Roll has completely turned his life around in the two decades since he was convicted of robbery, but he still can’t shake the stigma associated with being a felon.    In a recent interview, the emerging country superstar opened up about his conviction, which happened after “we robbed a couple of guys for some weed” when he was 15 years old.   He was charged as an adult because “it was a heinous crime, admittedly … it was an armed robbery, we went in there with a gun,” and he has faced the ramifications of that ever since.   Most recently, Jelly Roll and his wife, BunnieXO, were turned down for the house of their dreams because the gated community wouldn’t allow a felon to join them.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
11:35am
Memory LaneOld Dominion
11:33am
Drink A BeerLuke Bryan
11:25am
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
11:22am
Beers On MeDierks Bentley
11:20am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
2

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
3

Hardy Named Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards
4

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off
5

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes