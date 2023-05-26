Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction

Jelly Roll has completely turned his life around in the two decades since he was convicted of robbery, but he still can’t shake the stigma associated with being a felon. In a recent interview, the emerging country superstar opened up about his conviction, which happened after “we robbed a couple of guys for some weed” when he was 15 years old. He was charged as an adult because “it was a heinous crime, admittedly … it was an armed robbery, we went in there with a gun,” and he has faced the ramifications of that ever since. Most recently, Jelly Roll and his wife, BunnieXO, were turned down for the house of their dreams because the gated community wouldn’t allow a felon to join them.