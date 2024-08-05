Jelly Roll Pays Homage to WWE Legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2024

Jelly Roll might have a future in wrestling if he wants one. The singer was the guest musical performer for Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Jelly Roll faced off against the A-Town Down Under tag team … after Austin Theory and Grayson Waller trashed the home crowd and name-dropped JR in the process. The country star snuck in the ring from behind and hit both guys with a steel chair. He then grabbed Theory by the throat, lifted him several feet in the air and slammed him into the canvas.

To complete the beatdown, Roll, Miz and R-Truth paid homage to John Cena by executing the legend’s Five Knuckle Shuffle and dropping his entire body to the mat.