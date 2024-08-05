96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll Pays Homage to WWE Legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2024

August 5, 2024 10:17AM CDT
Share
Jelly Roll Pays Homage to WWE Legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2024
Getty Images

Jelly Roll might have a future in wrestling if he wants one.  The singer was the guest musical performer for Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Jelly Roll faced off against the A-Town Down Under tag team … after Austin Theory and Grayson Waller trashed the home crowd and name-dropped JR in the process.  The country star snuck in the ring from behind and hit both guys with a steel chair. He then grabbed Theory by the throat, lifted him several feet in the air and slammed him into the canvas.

To complete the beatdown, Roll, Miz and R-Truth paid homage to John Cena by executing the legend’s Five Knuckle Shuffle and dropping his entire body to the mat.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:59pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
6:55pm
Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
6:51pm
I Am Not OkayJelly Roll
6:44pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Weird Al on Creativity, Music, and "Polkamania"
2

Patrick Fabian Talks "The Way We Speak"
3

Cuba Gooding Jr. Reflects on New Film "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace"
4

Riley Green’s dropping “Rather Be” on Friday
5

Mayor McBrayer Releases Statement Regarding Tuesday’s City Council Vote