96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll performs “Halfway to Hell” on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

October 4, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Jelly Roll appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 3 to perform “Halfway to Hell.”

The high-energy performance featured Jelly delivering the country and rock-tinged tune with a myriad of emotions, while dressed in a black shirt with the name of his son, Noah, embossed on it.

“Halfway to Heaven or halfway to hell/ My angels and demons at war with myself/ One foot in the fire and I still can’t tell/ Am I halfway to Heaven/ Halfway to Heaven or hell,” goes the chorus of the song, which Jelly penned with Jesse FrasureJessie Jo Dillon and Matt Jenkins.

“Halfway to Hell” is off Jelly’s latest album, Whitsitt Chapel. The project’s current single, “Save Me,” is #18 and ascending the country charts.

To see Jelly on his ongoing Backroad Baptism Tour, visit jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Give It AwayGeorge Strait
6:54pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:51pm
TequilaDan & Shay
6:48pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
6:41pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True
2

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
3

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed
4

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
5

Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies