96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll recalls feeling the immediate impact of his Hulu documentary

September 13, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

With five nominations notched as a first-time CMA Awards nominee, Jelly Roll‘s truly been on a roll this year.

Earlier in May, he released his Hulu documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, which set the stage for his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, in June. Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Jelly recounts the almost immediate impact he felt as soon as his candid documentary premiered.

“Nothing I’ve ever done in my life — no birthday, no accomplishment, no anything — has made my phone erupt the way this documentary has made my phone erupt. It is crazy,” recalls Jelly.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’ll be really honest. I looked the night the documentary came out and one of my old albums was in the top five on iTunes on all genres,” he says. “And that’s clearly just people [who] had just found Jelly Roll that night and were going to see his old stuff.”

Jelly’s currently #35 on the country charts with his new Lainey Wilson-assisted single, “Save Me.”

To catch Jelly on his ongoing Backroad Baptism Tour, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
10:25am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
10:23am
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
10:19am
There Was This GirlRiley Green
10:12am
Til You CantCody Johnson
10:08am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
2

Zach Bryan Announces Massive 2024 Tour, Dates With Jason Isbell Zach
3

West Texas Bowling Club High School Bowling Preview at Whitewood Lanes September 9th
4

Tim McGraw Shares How He Used To Fool Clueless Record Executives
5

Reba McEntire Makes Debut as the Queen on 'The Voice'