96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll reigns at #1 on country radio

August 22, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jelly Roll‘s “Need A Favor” is #1 on country radio for a third week.

The track was penned by Jelly alongside Austin NivarelJoe Ragosta and Rob Ragosta, and is off his latest album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Of his accomplishment, Jelly tells Billboard, “A second #1 at Country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about. ‘Need A Favor’ has absolutely changed my life. It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road.”

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song, and to country radio for supporting therapeutic music. I’ve seen firsthand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country,” he adds.

Jelly’s next single will be the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Save Me,” which will hit country radio in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take My NameParmalee
2:42pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
2:39pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
2:35pm
In Your LoveTyler Childers
2:31pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
2:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
2

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
3

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
4

Luke Combs “Fooled” By Viral Lookalike At His Own Concert
5

Jake Owen Speaks On Sober Journey & Celebrates Sobriety