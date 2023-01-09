96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll rises to #1 with "Son of a Sinner"

January 9, 2023 12:51PM CST
Jelly Roll rises to #1 with “Son of a Sinner”

After finding massive success in the rock world with “Dead Man Walking,” Jelly Roll officially has his first #1 country hit, as “Son of a Sinner” tops the chart this week.

“My first number 1 on country radio is official,” he tweeted. “Words can’t even begin to describe my gratitude. Thank y’all for changing my life.”

It’s a milestone that hits close to home for Jelly Roll, since he is a Nashville native. 

Both of Jelly Roll’s hits appear on his Ballads of the Broken album.

