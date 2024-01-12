96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll will be Reportin’ For Duty for a good cause

January 12, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

The second annual Reportin’ For Duty benefit show has been announced for February 17 in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

The multigenre bill includes performances from Jelly RollThe War and TreatyPost MaloneJake Wesley Rogers, Dan Spencer and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Eddie co-founded EB Research Partnership, a cause that the late Leslie Jordan was passionate about.

EBRP is the largest global organization that funds research to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa.

The first Reportin’ For Duty took place last year at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and featured Jelly, Eddie, Maren MorrisBrothers Osborne and more.

You can get your Reportin’ For Duty tickets and donate to EBRP now at give.ebresearch.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Product OfLewis Brice
1:36am
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen
1:33am
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
1:29am
ExtraKatie Linendoll
1:26am
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
1:23am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Mark Bego Unveils Joe Cocker's Iconic Story
3

Divo Dynamics: 20 Years of Global Harmonies
4

Trainer Reveals The Three Biggest Mistakes People Make When They First Start Exercising
5

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn't Sexy Enough For 'The Voice'