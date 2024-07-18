Jelly Roll’s done livin’ on the “Dead End Road”
Jelly Roll has rolled in with a new Twisters track, “Dead End Road.”
The heart-racing country-rock tune is the final preview of Twisters: The Album, which arrives alongside the movie on Friday.
In “Dead End Road,” Jelly reflects on his “underthinkin’, overusin’, tall drinkin’, short fusin’” and “low-lifein’” ways and how it’s high time he straightened up his act.
“Cause that highway to hell is the road/ I’m on I need to turn around before I’m too far gone/ If I’m ever gonna make it on them streets of gold/ I gotta quit livin’ on a dead end road,” professes Jelly, who co-wrote the song.
Like the action-packed Twisters, the video for “Dead End Road” features flames, storms and a tornado that also rips the roof off the house Jelly’s standing in.
You can watch the full “Dead End Road” music video now on YouTube.
Here’s the star-studded country-heavy track list for Twisters: The Album:
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Miranda Lambert – “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”
Conner Smith – “Steal My Thunder” (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
Thomas Rhett – “Feelin’ Country”
Warren Zeiders – “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt”
Megan Moroney – “Never Left Me”
Lainey Wilson – “Out of Oklahoma”
Bailey Zimmerman – “Hell or High Water”
Jelly Roll – “Dead End Road”
Kane Brown – “Country Classic”
Sam Barber – “Tear Us Apart”
Tyler Childers – “Song While You’re Away”
Tucker Wetmore – “Already Had It”
Leon Bridges – “Chrome Cowgirl”
Benson Boone – “Death Wish Love”
Shania Twain & BRELAND – “Boots Don’t”
Dylan Gossett – “Stronger Than a Storm”
Lanie Gardner – “Chasing the Wind”
Jelly Roll – “Leave the Light On” (feat. Alexandra Kay)
Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – “Before I Do”
The Red Clay Strays – “Caddo County”
Tanner Usrey – “Blackberry Wine”
Tanner Adell – “Too Easy”
Mason Ramsey – “Shake Shake (All Night Long)”
Tyler Halverson – “New Loop”
Flatland Cavalry – “Touchdown”
Nolan Taylor – “Driving You Home”
Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – “Wall of Death”
Charley Crockett – “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”
