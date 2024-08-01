96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll’s finally dropping new song, “Liar”

August 1, 2024 1:45PM CDT
Share
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Jelly Roll will release his new track, “Liar,” on Friday.

The song, which renounces the evil works of the devil of drug addiction and chasing riches, will also have a music video that’ll premiere Friday at 5 a.m. CT on CMT.

If you’re wondering why “Liar” sounds familiar, it’s because Jelly debuted it live onstage at the 2024 ACM Awards in May.

While you wait for the full song to drop, check out a preview clip on YouTube and watch a snippet of the “Liar” music video on Jelly’s Instagram.

“Liar” will join “I Am Not Okay” as the first previews of Jelly’s forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

MillionaireChris Stapleton
6:54pm
Lies Lies LiesMorgan Wallen
6:51pm
Here For A Good TimeGeorge Strait
6:48pm
This Town'S Been Too Good To UsDylan Scott
6:40pm
Thank GodKane Brown (With Katelyn Brown)
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

New Jersey Residents Report Hearing Mysterious ‘Boom’
2

Jon Pardi + Wife Summer’s Second Baby Girl Is Here
3

Personal Insights from Hollywood Legend Bonnie Bartlett Daniels on 'Middle of the Rainbow'
4

Daniel Stern's World: Acting, Art, and a New Memoir
5

From Rolling Stone to Rock Author: James Sullivan