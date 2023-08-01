96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor” is #1 on country radio

August 1, 2023 10:15AM CDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jelly Roll has notched his second #1 on the Mediabase Country chart with “Need A Favor.”

Jelly penned the anthemic track with Austin NivarelJoe Ragosta and Rob Ragosta.

“A lot of it was me wanting to recreate that mid-tempo worship music that would happen in churches after a service,” Jelly tells ABC Audio of his latest hit’s genesis. “I was like, ‘What is a sinner’s worship song sound like?’”

You can find “Need A Favor” on Jelly’s latest album, Whitsitt Chapel. Prior to this, he earned his first chart-topper on country radio with “Son Of A Sinner.”

To see the Jelly on his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour this summer and fall, visit jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

