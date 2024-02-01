96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll’s shocked about his tattoos in Super Bowl commercial

February 1, 2024 2:00PM CST
Disney/Scott Kirkland

It’s no secret that Jelly Roll‘s face tattoos have become synonymous with his appearance. But in a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, the “Save Me” singer is changing things up by playing a character who’s horrified by them.

Premiering on Billboard, the 15-second ad opens with Jelly putting toiletries back into a bathroom mirror cabinet before his jaw drops when he sees the tattoos on his face.

“What happened to my face?! Are these tattoos?! They’re everywhere! And they’re horrible!” Jelly exclaims in bewilderment while touching his face.

The ad’s slogan then appears across the screen: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

Super Bowl 58 airs live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium Sunday, February 11, on CBS.

On the music front, Jelly’s latest single, “Halfway to Hell,” is approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

