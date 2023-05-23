96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jelly Roll’s ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ track list revealed

May 23, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jelly Roll has rolled out the track list for his forthcoming debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

The 13-song collection, which drops June 2, will feature Jelly Roll’s current single, “Need A Favor,” the recently released “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, and a collaboration with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings.

Jelly Roll’s set to kick off his 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour on Friday, July 28, in Southaven, Mississippi. But before that, Hulu will premiere his upcoming ABC News Studios-produced documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, on Tuesday, May 30.

Here’s the full track listing for Whitsitt Chapel:

“Halfway To Hell” 
“Church”
“The Lost” 
“Behind Bars” (with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings)
“Nail Me”
“Hold On Me” 
“Kill A Man”
“Unlive” (with Yelawolf)
“Save Me” (with Lainey Wilson)
“She” 
“Need A Favor” 
“Dancing With The Devil” 
“Hungover In A Church Pew”

