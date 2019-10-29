      Weather Alert

Jennifer Aniston And Ellen DeGeneres Kiss On The Lips

Oct 29, 2019 @ 9:41am

Jennifer Aniston was a guest on Monday’s Ellen show.

When Aniston asked Ellen DeGeneres about kissing Howard Stern on the show a few weeks ago, it led to further discussion on smooching.

Aniston asked DeGeneres, “When was the last time you kissed a guy?” Ellen responded, “Why is everyone so shocked? I kiss guys, I kiss guys like that, I don’t make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips – when was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?”

Aniston hesitated and DeGeneres leaned in. The two kissed. Ellen said, “That’s what they wanted to see; they’ve been wanting that for years!” Jennifer replied, “You have very soft lips.”

Who do you kiss on the mouth?

