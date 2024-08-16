JFK Jr. Remembered: 25 Years Later with RoseMarie Terenzio & Liz McNeil

Rosemarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil, the brilliant minds behind the new book, “JFK Junior, an Intimate Oral Biography” joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Rosemarie, who worked closely with JFK Junior as his personal assistant, shared some of her fondest memories. She recalled moments in the office where JFK Junior’s sense of humor and talent for mimicry brought laughter and lightness to their workdays. These anecdotes paint a picture of a man who was not just a public figure but also a friend and a colleague who knew how to bring joy to those around him.

Liz McNeil, who has been an editor at large at People magazine for 30 years talked about the surprises she encountered while working on the book. JFK Junior’s unexpected friendships with people like Mike Tyson and Gary Hart shocked her. This book opened up layers to our understanding of JFK Junior, showing a man who was deeply connected to a wide array of individuals, who were inspired by his father’s legacy.

